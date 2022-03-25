2 selection dilemmas Kieran McKenna has as Ipswich Town host Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town will be hoping to bolster their chances of securing a top-six spot when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Portman Road tomorrow.

Unbeaten in their last 10, it is the five draws they have accumulated that has halted their recent progress, confining them to being six points off Sunderland in sixth.

Plymouth come into tomorrow’s clash in perfect form, winning their last six matches without conceding a goal, all whilst keeping their automatic promotion ambitions alive.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Kieran McKenna has to contend with ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s clash…

A return for Sam Morsy?

Sam Morsy has emerged as an integral part of the starting XI this season at Ipswich and could be restored to starting XI duties tomorrow.

After coming off after 21 minutes against Portsmouth a couple of weeks ago, Morsy took a place on the bench against Oxford United last weekend, playing the last 35 minutes.

The Tractor Boys look a better-balanced unit with the experienced midfielder in the side and he is likely to come back in for Tom Carroll.

Morsy and Tyreeq Bakinson have formed a strong partnership when operating together this season and could be key in this ever-so-competitive run-in.

Forward options

After proving to be so prolific in the depths of League One with Wimbledon in recent seasons, Joe Pigott has endured a difficult spell with Ipswich thus far.

The 28-year-old has struggled to pave his way for regular inclusion this season, and when presented with opportunities from the very start of matches, he has been unable to take them.

Pigott did not have too much influence on things against Oxford last time out, with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood perhaps being eyed up as possible replacements for the former Wimbledon forward.