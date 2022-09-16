2 selection dilemmas Gary Rowett has as Millwall look ahead to Blackpool match

Millwall will be hoping to swiftly return to winning ways when they welcome Blackpool to The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions currently sit 19th in the league, having picked up 10 points from their opening nine matches and are just one point above the Championship’s relegation places at present.

Still finding their feet, after signing several new faces during the summer, Saturday presents a great opportunity for Millwall to secure all three points.

Gary Rowett’s side have picked up 10 points in four games against teams in the bottom half of the table thus far and will be using that as motivation against the Seasiders.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas Rowett has as Millwall prepare for Blackpool’s visit…

Reshuffle of attacking options

Rowett admitted that attacking improvements are needed after their 2-0 defeat to QPR during the week, whilst in conversation with News at Den.

It will be interesting to see how this develops going into the Blackpool clash, and whether the 3-4-3 formation will still be deployed by the Millwall boss.

If he does opt to stick with the current system, then Benik Afobe and Tyler Burey will be immediate options to replace two of the three current forwards.

However, he could decide to play two strikers and an attacking midfielder, something that could pave the way for George Honeyman to start, or for Zian Flemming to operate centrally behind the two strikers.

Testing Callum Styles’ versatility

Callum Styles is an excellent addition who adds attacking quality, intelligence and work rate within this Millwall side.

Whilst he has started at left-wing-back for his first two Millwall games, he has played some of his best football as a central midfielder.

There is certainly scope for Styles to see more minutes in the middle of the park as the campaign goes on, especially when considering that Scott Malone can do a more than a competent job as a wing-back.