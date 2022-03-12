2 selection dilemmas facing Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest prepare for Reading clash

Looking to continue to apply pressure on the Championship’s current top six, Nottingham Forest welcome Reading to The City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds, who are unbeaten in their last five second-tier outings, sit in 10th and are five points from the much-desired play-off positions, possessing a game in hand too.

Interestingly, Steve Cooper’s side have picked up more points on their travels this season, however, they have won all five games thus far against teams in the bottom six.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas facing Cooper as Forest prepare to take on the Championship strugglers…

The return of Brice Samba

There is no denying that Brice Samba is one of the best goalkeepers in the division and he has proved that throughout the course of this season.

However, Samba’s recent suspension has presented Ethan Horvath with an opportunity to showcase exactly what he brings to the fray, with the American goalkeeper putting in some fine displays.

With Samba back available for the FA Cup clash against Huddersfield Town on Monday, Cooper still opted to go with Horvath.

It will be interesting to see if Samba is restored to the starting XI in the league, or if Horvath’s fine work will be rewarded with another start.

Starting strikers

Sam Surridge caused all sorts of havoc against a Huddersfield defence that have been very impressive and resilient this season, and he will be hoping to keep his place for today’s clash.

However, Keinan Davis has been excellent since arriving in January, with his physicality, athleticism and attacking intelligence, all justifying his inclusion from the very start.

Then there is Brennan Johnson, who has been outstanding all season, meaning that Cooper will have a very difficult decision to make when it comes to leaving one out.

These are the kind of problems that managers love to have, as whoever finds themselves on the bench could make a big impact.