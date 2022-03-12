2 selection dilemmas facing Kieran McKenna as Ipswich Town prepare for Portsmouth clash

Two highly ambitious League One play-off-chasers meet at Portman Road this afternoon, with Portsmouth making the trip to Ipswich Town’s Suffolk home.

Kieran McKenna has improved performances and subsequent results at Ipswich since taking charge in mid-December, with his tenure thus far proving to be rather positive.

Unbeaten in their last eight league games, the Tractor Boys now sit four points outside of the top-six, inflicting serious pressure on the current occupiers of a play-off spot.

With Portsmouth also looking to capitalise on any slip-ups from the current top-six, today’s clash has all the makings of an exciting contest.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas facing McKenna ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off…

Impact of George Edmundson’s injury

George Edmundson has been ruled out for the foreseeable future for the Tractor Boys, with the 24-year-old picking up an ankle injury during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win for Lincoln City.

Despite operating with three at the back for much of his tenure thus far, Ipswich reverted to a back four, with Janoi Donacien moving out to right-back.

It remains to be seen who will come in for the Edmundson, with Cameron Burgess the most likely option, whilst there is also uncertainty as to whether he will walk into a back three or not.

A return of two strikers?

McKenna has been able to see success with different formations this season, something that can be an excellent boost when coming to the crunch end of the season and with injuries being picked up during the congested fixtures.

Whilst having the ability to operate in different systems makes it difficult for the opposition to prepare for, it also helps when it comes to squad rotation.

McKenna could revert to deploying two strikers against Pompey this afternoon, and with an abundance of forwards on the bench during the week, he will not be short of options.