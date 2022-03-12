2 selection dilemmas facing Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough prepare for Millwall clash

Middlesbrough will be hoping to correct their recent away record when they travel to Millwall this afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s side, who have won their last eight home games, have picked up a mere point in five on the road, something that will need to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Despite their struggles away from Teesside, Chris Wilder has certainly improved the football and subsequent mood at the Riverside Stadium, with Boro still likely to cause the Lions all sorts of problems.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Boro quiz

1 of 25 1. Who scored Boro's last Premier League goal? Viktor Fischer Patrick Bamford Adam Forshaw Álvaro Negredo

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas facing Wilder ahead of kick-off at the Den this afternoon…

Rotation of the forward options?

One key theme of Wilder’s tenure thus far is the continued rotation of his striking options, with Andraz Sporar and Aaron Connolly starting against Sheffield United during the week.

That meant that Duncan Watmore and Folarin Balogun had to take a seat on the bench, with the pair both putting in strong displays last weekend against Luton Town.

It remains to be seen who will start against the Lions, with this kind of uncertainty making it difficult for Millwall to prepare.

This system also drives competition levels, and with four strong attacking options, that could be key in what remains of this season.

An immediate return for Anfernee Dijksteel?

Anfernee Dijksteel was forced to sit out of the 4-1 thrashing at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening with illness, with the important defender a strong option for Wilder to bring back into the fray.

The right-sided centre-back has formed an excellent working relationship with Isaiah Jones and Matt Crooks this season, with Boro’s right side proving to be unplayable at points this season.

Lee Peltier came into the side on Tuesday, and whilst he was not the worst performer on the night, Dijksteel’as availability is likely to force the experienced defender back onto the bench.