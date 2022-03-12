2 selection dilemmas facing Alex Neil ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Crewe Alexandra

Seemingly getting their push for promotion back on track over the last couple of weeks, Sunderland will be looking to secure all three points at home to Crewe Alexandra today.

The Black Cats are currently fifth, and whilst automatic promotion now seems out of sight, they will be looking to finish this season as strongly as possible, to best prepare themselves for the play-offs.

Alex Neil’s side have seen their performances improve in recent weeks, with results following suit and will be eyeing up today’s fixture as another good opportunity for a valuable three points.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas facing Alex Neil ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off…

A return for Nathan Broadhead?

Nathan Broadhead did not play a part against Fleetwood Town during the week, after making his return from injury against Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Adding an extra dimension to Sunderland’s attacking play, Broadhead could be included from the very start this afternoon.

The young attacker has proven to be a strong option on the left wing, whilst he has also shown his influence when operating as a striker, with that kind of versatility being key during an objective-chasing run-in.

A possible start for Luke O’Nien?

Luke O’Nien’s progression at The Stadium of Light this season has been disrupted by a shoulder injury, something that has kept him sidelined since late November.

However, the influential midfielder, who has proven to be able to do a great job all over the pitch in Sunderland colours is now back fit.

O’Nien played 20 minutes at the end against Fleetwood on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if he will be deemed fit enough to play 90 minutes today.

Ultimately, he has been missing a for a very long time, and whilst he displayed his class in the 20 minutes he played, a start might be too far of a step.