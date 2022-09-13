2 selection dilemmas Darren Moore is facing ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to bounce back from their recent defeat to Barnsley by securing a victory in their showdown with Morecambe this evening.

The Owls produced an underwhelming display against the Tykes earlier this month as goals from James Norwood and Devante Cole sealed all three points for Michael Duff’s side at Hillsborough.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Wednesday could potentially close the gap between them and front-runners Ipswich Town and Portsmouth if they beat Morecambe.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Barnsley, it will be interesting to see whether Owls manager opts to make any significant alterations to his team tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two selection dilemmas Darren Moore is facing ahead of the club’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium…

Will Michael Smith be handed a start in this fixture?

Signed by Wednesday on a free transfer earlier this year, Michael Smith’s game-time during the opening stages of the season has been limited due to injury.

Having recently recovered from an issue with his thigh, the forward will be determined to produce a positive performance in tonight’s game.

Smith netted his first goal for the Owls in their recent EFL Trophy clash with Bradford City and will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a difference in League One as he managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions at this level for Rotherham United last season.

When you consider that Lee Gregory has only scored once in six league appearances in the current campaign, he could potentially make way for Smith if Moore is keen to freshen up his attacking options this evening.

Could Fisayo Dele-Bashiru feature in central-midfield?

Moore recently revealed that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is training alongside his team-mates again after recovering from an issue with his hamstring.

Whereas the midfielder was not rushed back into action for the club’s defeat to Barnsley, he could potentially be in line to make his return to action this evening.

When you consider that George Byers only managed to record an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.79 in this fixture, he could potentially be the man who makes way for Dele-Bashiru at the Mazuma Stadium.

Having provided five direct goal contributions in four appearances for the Owls in all competitions this season, Dele-Bashiru will be determined to produce another eye-catching display for his side in their meeting with Morecambe.

