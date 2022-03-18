2 selection dilemmas Darren Moore has as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Gillingham clash

With the overriding emotion being one of frustration after Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to immediately return to winning ways at Gillingham tomorrow.

Darren Moore’s side, who came into their midweek clash with all the confidence following a 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge United, are a point outside of the play-off positions, with the top-six race increasing in excitement.

Gillingham have shown strong form under new manager Neil Harris, with his side hoping to escape the relegation places with a positive result.

Here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas that Moore has ahead of tomorrow’s clash…

Josh Windass inclusion

Moore delivered a positive injury update to the club’s media ahead of tomorrow’s clash, with Josh Windass training during the week.

The Owls boss stated that they will make a decision about whether he is included in the squad, something that will be a massive boost for Wednesday as they chase down. return to the Championship.

Should he be deemed fit enough, then it is likely that he will be on the bench, however, his ability and knack of making an impact could see him involved in some capacity.

Return of Harlee Dean

Similarly, Moore had good news to share about Harlee Dean, with the experienced defender also in line for a return.

It remains to be seen if Dean will be thrown straight back into starting XI action, but it is an excellent bit of news in the context of the rest of the campaign.

After a season thus far full of defensive injury concerns, it appears that Moore is starting to see competition within the backline, especially with Dominic Iorfa recently returning too.

Competition for places looks to be very high as things stand, with this week’s update boosting these levels even more.