2 selection dilemmas Carlos Corberan has as Huddersfield Town prepare for Bournemouth clash

Looking to boost their chances of securing a Championship play-off spot, whilst inflicting further pressure on second position, Huddersfield Town welcome Bournemouth to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

With their unbeaten run coming to an end at Millwall during the week, Huddersfield missed an opportunity to go level on points with tomorrow’s opposition.

Bournemouth have only managed to pick up five points from their last four games, from what has been a fairly favourable run of fixtures.

As Huddersfield target all three points against the Cherries, we take a look at a couple of selection dilemmas that Carlos Corberan has on his hands…

Carel Eiting will be pushing for a start

Losing the midfield battle on Wednesday evening, Corberan could call on Carel Eiting to return to starting XI duties.

Jonathan Hogg, who has been excellent for most of this season, particularly struggled against the Lions during the week, with Eiting a potential replacement.

The 24-year-old has been restricted to four appearances since his return to Yorkshire but is yet to start a game in the Championship.

This would appear to be the appropriate time to bring the midfielder into the side for a start.

Immediate return for Danel Sinani

Danel Sinani, who has been deployed in the starting XI less frequently than the first half of the season in recent weeks, could be brought immediately back into the side for the visit of Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old added a bit more creativity and attacking intent when he came on from the bench during the week and could be called upon by his manager.

Operating in a variety of roles this season, Sinani’s versatility makes him an excellent option for Corberan to have, especially if he decides to switch things up, both from a formational and tactical perspective.