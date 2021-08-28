2 selection decisions Slavisa Jokanovic faces ahead of Sheffield United clash with Luton Town this afternoon

Sheffield United are set to return to action in the Championship this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

It’s not been the ideal start to the new league campaign for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, as they look to bounce back with promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blades are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, after picking up just a single point from their opening four matches in this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for Sheffield United either, as they prepare to take on Luton Town, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Jokanovic’s men.

The Hatters are currently sat 11th in the table, and will fancy their chances of picking up another three points, as they look to pile the misery on the visitors.

We take a look at TWO selection decisions that Slavisa Jokanovic faces ahead of Sheffield United’s clash against Luton Town on Saturday.

Sharp ahead of Brewster?

Billy Sharp remains in high regard amongst the Bramall Lane faithful, but he has found regular game time hard to come by at times with Sheffield United.

The experienced forward replaced Rhian Brewster in the second-half of their clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend, and he made an impact as he equalised in stoppage-time, before Levi Colwill fired home a dramatic winner just two minutes after Sharp’s leveller.

Jokanovic will have a tough decision to make with which player leads the line, as he’s certainly not spoiled for options in that area of the team.

Should Luke Freeman make his first league start?

Luke Freeman has been restricted to just one substitute appearance in this year’s league campaign, and he’ll be hoping he can make a good impression on Slavisa Jokanovic at the earliest of opportunities.

The former Arsenal youngster was on the scoresheet in their win over Derby County, and he’ll be pushing the likes of Joh Fleck, Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood for their starting spots against Luton Town.