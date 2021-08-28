2 selection decisions Lee Bowyer faces ahead of Birmingham City clash with Barnsley this afternoon

Despite their defeat to Fulham in the EFL Cup, Birmingham City will likely still be riding the high on confidence after their 5-0 hammering of Luton Town last weekend.

They now travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley, who have made a solid start to the season under new boss Markus Schopp.

The Blues have enjoyed a 100% record on the road this season, having beaten both Sheffield United and Luton, and Lee Bowyer will undoubtedly be keen to maintain that this afternoon.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two selection decisions facing him…

Whether to start Chuks Aneke

Aneke was excellent off the bench in the 5-0 win against Luton Town last weekend and though he struggled to have as much impact against Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek, Bowyer may consider throwing him into the starting XI for the game against the Tykes.

Against Barnsley’s back three, opting for the summer signing in the place of Lukas Jutkiewicz would offer Birmingham a little more dynamism.

He’s not Jutkiewicz but Aneke is no slouch in the air either, so it may be a change the Blues boss considers at Oakwell.

12 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Birmingham City's record arrival is Emile Heskey's move from Liverpool. True Fake

Whether to freshen up the midfield

One thing that has remained at Barnsley despite the departure of Valerien Ismael is their energy and that may mean Bowyer looks to freshen things up in midfield.

Ivan Sunjic has been excellent in his role as a midfield destroyer this season but having started against Fulham in the EFL Cup, the Birmingham manager may want to opt for the fresher legs of Gary Gardner instead.

Even so, it would be something of a shock to see the Croatian left out.