2 selection decisions Darren Moore faces ahead Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Morecambe this afternoon

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Morecambe this afternoon aiming to maintain their momentum in League One and pick up another positive result at the start of the campaign.

Darren Moore’s side have made a strong start to their first season back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Last weekend’s 2-0 derby win at Rotherham United made it three straight league victories for the Owls and means they have taken ten points from their opening four matches.

The Owls’ squad will only get stronger over the coming weeks as they start to get one or two injured players back to fitness.

While new arrivals will have had more time on the training ground to work with Moore and show that they can become an important part of Sheffield Wednesday’s strongest available side this season.

Morecambe will not be a straightforward opponent for the Owls with them having already managed to pick up results against Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town so far this term.

However, they have lost their last two league matches against Rotherham United and Gillingham.

As Sheffield Wednesday’s squad continues to look stronger we take a look at TWO key selection dilemmas that Moore is faced with ahead of the Owls’ trip to Morecambe…

How to replace Massimo Luongo’s presence in the middle of the park

Moore opted to hand Massimo Luongo his first league start for Sheffield Wednesday since their meeting with Huddersfield Town back in December against Rotherham United last weekend.

That came with the midfielder having seemingly finally recovered from the injury issues that had impacted the amount of influence he had for the Owls last term in the Championship.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the Owls’ trip to Morecambe Moore revealed that the midfielder is now set for another spell out of action and will not be involved this afternoon. That comes after Luongo picked up a knock against Rotherham.

Dennis Adeniran and George Byers were both on the bench against Rotherham and they will be fighting it out for a place alongside Barry Bannan in the middle of the park against Morecambe.

It will be a tough choice for Moore, but he opted to bring Adeniran off the bench against Rotherham so that might be an indication that he is going to be the one to come into the side to replace Luongo against Morecambe.

The fact that the Owls are able to cope without Luongo and still have either Adeniran or Byers on the bench shows the strength in depth they have at this moment in time.

12 of these 25 Sheffield Wednesday facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. Wednesday's record attendance (72,841) came in a game against Leeds United Fake Not fake

Whether to hand Sylla Sow the chance to come into the side for his first debut

Another real selection dilemma for Moore to make heading into this meeting with Morecambe is whether it is time to hand Sylla Sow his League One debut for the Owls.

Against Rotherham, Jaden Brown started down the left-hand side for Sheffield Wednesday, as he has done previously this season.

However, Sheffield Wednesday might need a little more natural creativity and attacking talent down their left in a game that they will be expected to control and do the majority of the probing in the final third.

Moore speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the game against Morecambe revealed that Sow is looking sharp and ready to make an impact for Sheffield Wednesday.

That comes after the winger has had the time on the training ground that the Owls were looking for ahead of introducing him into the side.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to Sow to add some vital extra goals to the side and also place faith in him to provide chances for the likes of Callum Paterson, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

That choice alongside whether to bring Gregory back into the starting line-up after his goalscoring exploits from the bench against Rotherham will be key ones that Moore needs to get right.