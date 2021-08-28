2 selection decisions Chris Hughton faces ahead of Nottingham Forest clash with Derby County this afternoon

Nottingham Forest take on bitter rivals Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon in the highly anticipated first East Midlands derby clash of the season.

Forest have endured a tough start to the campaign, losing their opening four league games of the season for the second year in a row and only the second time in 67 years.

The pressure has subsequently piled on manager Chris Hughton, whose side also ended the previous campaign with a series of disappointing results.

It is shaping up to be a must-win game for the manager this weekend, then, with his side travelling to Pride Park for one of the biggest derby matches in English football.

Hughton has a couple of headaches heading into this one, and here, we take a look at a couple…

Horvath or Samba?

Forest lost 4-0 to Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, on a night where goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made only his second appearance for the Reds.

Horvath was given the nod ahead of Brice Samba, and even though the American let in four goals, Forest also had him to thank.

If it wasn’t for the American, Forest may well have conceded six or seven goals. He produced excellent saves to deny Daniel Podence and Romain Saiss either side of half-time, and built on an impressive display in the first round against Bradford City.

Samba, meanwhile, has started the season poorly. There is an argument that he could have done better when Philip Billing, Darragh Lenihan and Josh Tymon scored for Bournemouth, Blackburn and Stoke respectively.

Horvath was brought in to provide competition for Samba, and he’s bringing just that. Hughton hinted that he could be given the nod on a more regular basis in the not-so-distant future.

Joe Worrall recalled?

Hughton will have to make a decision on Worrall this weekend, with the defender returning to training towards the end of the week.

The centre-half is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season after picking up a calf injury in the build-up to the opening day defeat at Coventry City.

The defender has also attracted plenty of interest this summer, too, but he will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s game.

Hughton admitted in his press conference that the likelihood is that Worrall won’t make the game, but didn’t rule out a return to the starting line-up for the centre-back.

With an international break on the horizon, Forest may feel that they can afford to risk the defender and recall him today.