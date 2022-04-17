2 saves, 1 high claim: How Chris Wilder’s bold decision paid off after Bournemouth draw

Middlesbrough ended a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought point at high-flying Bournemouth on Good Friday.

In truth, it was an entirely forgettable game, but Chris Wilder will have been pleased to leave the south coast with a point, whilst he will also have felt justified that the big decision he made, to drop Joe Lumley for Luke Daniels in goal, paid off.

The ex-QPR man has been the number one since Wilder arrived but he hasn’t always convinced, and a glaring mistake in the 1-0 defeat at home to Hull prompted a change from the boss, who turned to the experienced Daniels.

And, the 34-year-old responded by delivering a strong performance at the Vitality Stadium.

Admittedly, as mentioned, he didn’t have much to do, with his Sofascore stats reflecting that, as the stopper made just two saves and claimed one high ball.

However, Daniels brought a confidence and assurance to the back line that had been lacking, and he can’t be faulted for doing everything he needed to do with the minimal of fuss.

To keep the clean sheet would’ve been a real boost for the keeper, along with the defence, particularly as they hope to have some huge games coming up.

You would imagine that Wilder will keep faith with the former Scunthorpe man as they take on Huddersfield tomorrow in what is a pivotal clash for both in the race for promotion.

Given his age and pedigree, it’s not something that is likely to faze Daniels, and he will hope to back up his clean sheet against the Cherries with another one against the Terriers.

Having not been in the picture for much of the campaign, he is set for a starring role as Boro chase promotion, but the signs are that he will bring the stability that the Teesside outfit need in their quest to return to the Premier League.

