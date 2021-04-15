2 Rotherham United players who you’d imagine will want to leave the New York Stadium this summer for pastures new

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, the summer transfer window looks set to be an eventful one for Rotherham United.

With the Millers currently locked in a Championship relegation battle, it seems inevitable they will have to make some changes to their squad this summer, either with the view to avoiding a similar situation next season, or competing for promotion from League One.

However, it is also likely that from an individual perspective, there are some members of Rotherham’s squad who will no doubt have their eye on a move away from the club this summer.

Here, we’ve taken a look at players, who could be keen on securing a move away from the New York Stadium when the transfer market reopens.

Matt Olosunde

One Rotherham United player who has certainly stood out on a number of occasions this season, is right-back Matt Olosunde.

The 23-year-old American has produced a string of impressive performances for the Millers, who manager Paul Warne has admitted the club now find themselves in a tricky situation in regards to, with Olosunde out of contract at the end of this season.

Having caught the eye as much as he has in 2020/21, Olosunde may now be keen to push on away from a Championship relegation battle, or potentially League One next season, something that may well be the case given Warne’s recent comments on his contract situation, which does give him a route out of the club this summer.

Trevor Clarke

One player for whom things have worked out quite so well this season, or indeed throughout his Rotherham career, is Trevor Clarke.

Since joining the club from Shamrock Rovers back in the summer of 2019, the left-back has struggled badly for opportunities with the Millers, and he has started just one league games for Paul Warne’s side since the start of the campaign.

As a result, Clarke himself may be keen on a move elsewhere this summer in the hope of kick-starting his career with a new club, and with his contract at The New York Stadium entering its final year in the next few months, Rotherham themselves may be open to such a deal, to ensure they receive a fee for the Irishman while they still have the chance to do so.