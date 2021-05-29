2 Rotherham United players who may never put on a Millers shirt again and why

Rotherham United endured a tough end to the Championship season as they were relegated on a dramatic final day.

Given their resources in comparison to most of the second tier, everyone knew that it would be a battle for Paul Warne’s side to stay in the division.

So, to take it to the final day, particularly given the bad luck they had with Covid-19 was admirable, whilst they will rightly point to several key decisions that seemed to go against them in the run-in.

However, with relegation confirmed, attention will now be on bouncing back, and in Warne they have a manager who knows what it takes to be successful in League One.

Yet, as is the case with any club who drops down a league, they could lose key men, and here we look at TWO who may have played their last game for the club…

Matt Crooks

The midfielder enhanced his reputation with a decent season in the Championship and there’s no denying that he would’ve caught the eye of certain clubs.

Nottingham Forest had been linked with a move for the player, which tells you how he is rated.

Therefore, bids may arrive and if the right numbers are put up, Crooks could go.

Michael Smith

Having hit ten goals in the Championship, Smith is another who has shown he can perform at this level.

As well as his goals, the striker is a nuisance with his non-stop work-rate and ability to bring others into play. Such ability has attracted attention of Middlesbrough, and with a year left on his deal, the Millers may be forced to cash in.