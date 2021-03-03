2 repercussions we could see at Derby County after 4-0 battering by Cardiff

Wayne Rooney has been a general success so far as Derby County manager, but he’s already suffered from a few humblings.

The first one was up at the Riverside Stadium back in November as the Rams went down 3-0 to Middlesbrough – a match which saw the end of Rooney’s playing career and he changed to a complete focus on management.

County suffered the same scoreline a few weeks ago at Rotherham, but they went one worse last night against Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds are the form team right now and Mick McCarthy guided his side to another 4-0 victory, just 10 days after beating Preston North End by the same scoreline.

It left Rooney with a lot to ponder though – let’s see what the repercussions could be on his team after the drubbing in South Wales.

Kamil Jozwiak being dropped

Jozwiak was an exciting summer addition from Lech Poznan, and came in with a high reputation from his home-land with international caps to his name.

The winger has shown promise, but his end product is lacking, as evidenced by just one goal and two assists for the Rams this season.

Fans were particularly critical of his showing against Cardiff, and it may be time for someone else to get starts – with young attacking midfielder Louie Watson impressing when he came off the bench.

The 19-year-old Irishman will be fighting for a place in Rooney’s starting 11 against Coventry City on Saturday, but Martyn Waghorn or Jason Knight could be preferred instead.

No more chances for Roos

David Marshall is Rooney’s number-one goalkeeper, but the Scot was missing through injury and Kelle Roos got a chance to start.

After his performance though, it could end up being the Dutchman’s last in a Derby shirt, providing Marshall is fit for the weekend.

Roos was slammed by Derby fans during the defeat, and he could find himself being replaced in the summer as Rooney will probably want younger, better competition for the experienced Marshall.