2 regrets Valerien Ismael will have after West Brom held to 1-1 draw with Millwall

Valerien Ismael will have been frustrated to draw 1-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday, however with Fulham losing at Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion remain on course for automatic promotion.

West Brom missed a penalty in first half additional time with Karlan Grant failing to convert and each team got on the scoresheet via a centre back, with Daniel Ballard cancelling out Kyle Bartley’s 49th minute opener.

The Lions have been solid but not sparkling this season, winning once, drawing three and losing twice to put them in 14th position. However, Gary Rowett’s men will have ambitions to compete for the play-offs this season after flirting with the top six at times in the last two seasons.

While a draw at the Hawthorns represents a good result for the Lions, there were certainly some things Ismael will do differently for the reverse fixture.

Here, then, we take a look a two regrets Valerien Ismael will have after West Brom were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall…

Grady Diangana

Diangana has had his fitness ups and downs in recent years, particularly after signing permanently for the Baggies in the summer of 2020, and now back in the Championship he would be expecting to break back into the first team quite quickly.

However, Ismael is a ruthless character and the fact that the former West Ham United winger came off at half time suggests that the Baggies’ boss is confident in his alternatives.

Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson has been a very reliable attacking threat for the Baggies so far this season, using his attacking instinct to capitalise off second balls from close range and get on the end of crosses. The Republic of Ireland international started on the bench on Saturday, after playing around half an hour in all three of Stephen Kenny’s men’s matches during the international break, maybe suggesting why Ismael was reluctant to throw him in from the start.

The 26-year-old is coming back from a minor injury but will be expected to play a more significant part when Derby County visit the Hawthorns on Tuesday, with the home faithful and Ismael desperate to get back to winning ways.