2 reasons why Derby County’s reported move for 29-y/o is a bizarre one

Derby County are reportedly set to sign former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Allsop has previously been on the books with the Chairboys, and made 32 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation back into League One.

Allsop departed Wycombe when his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2020/21 season though, which means he’ll be looking to find a new club in the near future, ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

It seems as though Derby County are set to add him to their squad, which might come as a surprise to some, as they already have some strong goalkeeping options.

The Rams’ lack of depth heading into the new season is a concern though, with the EFL recently making ‘exceptional circumstances’ for Wayne Rooney to add much-needed strength in depth to his squad before their season opener against Huddersfield Town.

We take a look at TWO reasons why Derby County’s rumoured move for Allsop is a bizarre one this summer.

They already have solid options between the posts

Derby already have both David Marshall (pictured above) and Kelle Roos available to them ahead of the new Championship season, and it’s certainly a surprise to the Rams targeting a move for another goalkeeper

Marshall in particular has a considerable amount of experience in the second tier, and you would imagine that he’ll be involved once again on a regular basis.

With both Marshall and Roos still having one year remaining on their current contracts, signing Allsop doesn’t make the best of sense if he won’t feature much for the Rams moving forwards.

Is it a wasted spot in their team?

It has previously been reported that the EFL have made ‘exceptional circumstances’ for Derby to sign five free-agents ahead of the new season, and it seems a bizarre decision for the club to weigh up a move for another goalkeeper.

Additional strength in depth in outfield positions is much more likely to be needed for Wayne Rooney’s side, which seems to be something that the Rams boss agrees with, as we’ve seen the likes of Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock and Richard Stearman all feature during pre-season.