2 reasons why 31-year-old’s Nottingham Forest exit makes perfect sense

Charlton Athletic have agreed to take Harry Arter on loan from Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

Arter, who joined Forest last summer, was one of 14 new signings to arrive at the City Ground during a haphazard transfer window on Trentside.

The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground, making only 14 first-team appearances.

His last cameo came in a two-minute feature at Preston in February, and most of his game time has come with the Under-23s’ having been consigned to the infamous ‘bomb squad’.

Arter was told to find a new club at the beginning of the summer, but Forest have struggled to offload the Republic of Ireland international, until now.

Football Insider report that Charlton, Arter’s former club, have agreed to take the midfielder on loan for the season.

Here, we take a look at two reasons as to why this is a big boost for the Reds…

Wages

Forest have found it tough to bring in players this summer, with the club failing in bids to sign the likes of Lee Buchanan, Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent.

But the departure of Arter, albeit on loan, could be beneficial for them as they relieve some stress on the wage bill.

Of course, Charlton won’t be able to afford all of those wages and will only be a small percentage, but it is at least some money off the bill.

Arter is believed to be one of Forest’s highest earning players, and if he isn’t going to play, then there is simply no sense to take hold of him.

Morale

It would be unfair to label Arter as a ‘bad egg’, however you have to wonder what good it does anyone to keep him at the club.

He’s gone from being an established player in the Championship at the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth, to featuring sporadically in the Under-23s’.

That can’t be good for a players’ morale, and who knows the effect that could have around the club.

It would be good for all parties to have a fresh start, you feel.