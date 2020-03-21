2 reasons why 31-y/o might now be regretting January move to West Brom

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki moved to the club in January, but he is yet to gain a start for the Hawthorns outfit.

The 31-year-old was hauled into the Championship’s second placed side to add depth and bolster their attacking options.

Arriving at the same as Callum Robinson from Sheffield United, Grosicki signed a permanent deal, leaving Hull City after spending three years at the KCOM stadium.

Expected to make an impact under Slaven Bilic, the Polish international has featured sparingly, making seven appearances from the substitutes bench.

A good start to his career with West Brom saw Grosicki gain an assist in his first showing, but he has since failed to find the back of the net or assist in his six further games.

Take part in our latest Baggies quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who was shirt sponsor in the 18/19 season? Ideal Boilers Zoopla Quick Books K8 Group

Whether that will improve when football returns remains to be seen with Grady Diangana returning to training of late.

Looking at his move to West Brom, we have identified TWO reasons why he may be regretting switching clubs…

Lack of playing time and a starting place

As aforementioned, Grosicki’s lack of playing time has seen him struggle at the Baggies so far, and whilst it is slightly unfair to cast a view on his career thus far at the Hawthorns, more would have been expected.

In total, the Polish winger has 137 minutes to his name at West Brom with no starts, and that is a drastic change from his constant football with Hull.

22 appearances at Hull saw him firmly established as a starter, and he may be finding it hard to adjust to spending time on Slaven Bilic’s bench.

Competition for a starting spot

At the age of 31, it is fair to say that Grosicki should be fairly settled in the game of football, and in fact he was with Hull.

Whether or not West Brom manager Bilic would have informed him about being on the bench this term is anyone’s guess, but the former Hull man is now having to partake in a fight for a place with the likes of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Filip Krovinovic, Callum Robinson and Kyle Edwards.

Grosicki will be looking to find a starting place when football returns, but at this point in the season, Bilic could keep with his tried and trusted players.