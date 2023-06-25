West Brom are set for a busy summer as Carlos Corberan prepares to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Spaniard took over when Albion were struggling in the relegation zone last season, so the fact they were in the mix for a top six finish come May was hugely impressive, even if they ultimately came up short.

However, it will be difficult for them to build on that, with the off-field issues restricting what Corberan can do in the market.

It’s no secret that another year in the Championship is going to be problematic for the club, who have already taken out several loans under owner Guochuan Lai.

Influential defender Dara O’Shea has already been sold to Burnley for around £7m, and further exits could be on the cards. So, the recruitment team is going to be on the lookout for loans and bargains, and here we look at TWO players they should look to make…

2 Josh Key

The right wing-back is going to leave this summer as his deal runs down, and it has been claimed that the Baggies are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the player. And, you can see why, as he fits the profile of what they should be looking for.

Firstly, the 23-year-old will be available for a knockdown compensation price due to his contract status, whilst he will be desperate to prove himself in the Championship. Albion need to be targeting those ready to make the step up, and individuals who will be determined to succeed at The Hawthorns. Key fits the bill on that front, and he has the quality to make an impact in Corberan’s side.

1 Scott Twine

Scott Twine celebrates for Burnley

You would also expect Albion to be busy in the loan market, and one man who could be available is Burnley’s Scott Twine.

The attacker endured a tough season despite Burnley’s promotion, as he featured just 14 times, scoring three goals, one of which was an outstanding free-kick against Albion.

So, it’s hard to imagine he will get the game time he wants with Vincent Kompany’s side in the Premier League, but they also won’t want to sell given Twine’s potential.

Therefore, a loan makes sense, and Twine could add some extra quality in the final third, and it would be a coup if they could bring him in, eve if it's only for 12 months as he looks to get back to his highest level.