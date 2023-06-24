Watford will be hoping they can have a strong summer of activity to put them in a good place heading into the new season.

The Hornets have turned to Valerien Ismael as the man they hope that can return them to the Premier League.

After last season’s disappointing campaign, Ismael will want the club to back him in this summer's transfer window.

What 2 realistic transfers should Watford make in the coming weeks?

Here, we have looked at two signings Watford should make in the coming weeks of the transfer window…

Callum Styles

This is a player that is well-known to Ismael, as the pair worked together during the Frenchman’s time at Barnsley.

It was reported earlier this week that Watford are in talks with the Tykes over a deal to bring Styles to Watford Football Club.

The 23-year-old still has two years remaining on his deal at Oakwell, but with the club still in League One this season, he may want a fresh challenge.

Styles joined Millwall last season on loan, and he is likely going to want to stay playing in the Championship.

This would be a good addition for the Hornets, as Styles is a player that is comfortable working in Ismael’s system and provides an ability to be versatile that suits Ismael’s way of playing.

Styles really flourished under Ismael in the 2020/21 season, and with the club lacking some options in the midfield and defence, Styles would be a timely welcome.

A fee is yet to be agreed between the two sides, but you wouldn’t expect it to cost too much for Watford to prize Styles away.

Ellis Simms

Ellis Simms seems to be a wanted man this summer as a host of EFL teams chase his signature.

Sunderland and Ipswich Town are two teams that have registered their interest in the young forward quiet early on.

But them two teams now face competition from Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, who are all waiting on Everton’s decision in regards to the player’s future.

So, with interest high and Everton yet to make a decision, there is no reason why Watford shouldn’t be a side that tries to sign Simms this summer.

The Hornets are in need of adding to the forward line, as it needs freshening up, and what better way to do it than by bringing in a player like Simms, who has flourished in the Championship of late.

The striker has shown during his time at Blackpool and Sunderland that he can be a good goal scorer at this level, and he showed at Everton in the Premier League that he can lead the line and be a presence.

So, when you consider the type of striker Ismael had at Barnsley, you could argue that Simms perfectly fits that profile.

It seems the forward could be available for either a loan or a transfer this summer; either way, Watford should and could sign Simms.