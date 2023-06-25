Gary Rowett will be hoping for a busy summer transfer window as he looks to build a Millwall squad that can push for the play-offs next season.

The Lions missed out on a top six place in dramatic fashion on the final day of the previous campaign, so it was hugely frustrating for all connected to the club.

However, it shouldn’t detract from the good work Rowett has done, but he will be aware that more is needed, particularly given how tough the division will be next season.

So, recruitment will be key in the coming weeks, and Millwall have already had a productive start to the window as they brought in Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian.

The boss will want more though, and here we look at TWO players who he should look to bring in…

2 Jason Knight

Millwall have already had an offer for Blackburn’s Lewis Travis rejected, which shows that they want a new option in the middle of the park. Landing the Rovers skipper would be a real coup, but interest from Luton makes that a very difficult deal to do.

So, they may be forced to look elsewhere, and Derby’s Jason Knight could be exactly what they need. The Ireland international is only 22-years-old, but he’s already racked up more than 150 appearances for the Rams, whilst he has represented his country 20 times, so this is a player with a lot of experience under his belt.

Crucially, he would add a lot to the Lions side. Knight is a good all-round midfielder, capable of breaking up play, but he’s also assured in possession. There’s rival interest from Ipswich and Bristol City, so Millwall may need to act swiftly, but they would be an attractive option to the player.

1 Lyndon Dykes

Nisbet’s arrival should bring more goals, but you would imagine that Rowett still wants at least one more number nine, and QPR’s Dykes is believed to be on their radar.

The Scotland international is a very good target man - as he has proven for his country. He will lead the line, he can win fouls, he can bring others into play, and he does chip in with goals. He could be the perfect focal point for Nisbet, or Tom Bradshaw, and has a strong style that the fans would appreciate.

Dykes’ deal with the R’s is expiring in 12 months time, so Rowett could bring the striker to The Den for a reasonable price this summer.