Sunderland only just missed out on a place in the Premier League to make it two seasons of promotion in a row having been promoted from League One last season - but Tony Mowbray will undoubtedly go hell for leather to see the Black Cats go one better.

A play-off semi-final loss to Luton in May put an end to an enthralling campaign for Sunderland, who sneaked into the play-offs on the final day of the season after a 3-0 win at Preston North End. But despite falling at the final hurdle, it was a strong season for the Wearside outfit, and they will be keen to capitalise with their strong young squad learning from their mistakes.

Additions will be sought after - Football League World takes you through two realistic additions they can make to their side.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Of the Championship stars that are out of contract at the end of the season, Ogbene is definitely one player who is classed in the higher echelons of superb captures.

The Ireland international has been superb for Rotherham in recent seasons, joining from Brentford in 2019 and securing two promotions from League One alongside a first Championship survival in seven years for the Millers under Matty Taylor’s guidance.

But with him being out of contract, it opens avenues elsewhere. Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo are set to depart the club, even if a loan move for Diallo could be back on the cards - but they can’t afford to take that chance.

Ogbene, at just 24, offers a great free option for Tony Mowbray to take up, even if it’s a direct replacement for Pritchard that could see Patrick Roberts either move inside, or Diallo if the Black Cats pull off an unbelievable second loan spell for the Ivorian.

David Turnbull

Turnbull is one of the most technically gifted players in the Celtic team, but he has fallen foul to a host of midfield influxes inspired by the recruitment that now-Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou brought to Celtic Park before he jetted off to north London.

Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy and Matt O’Riley all played more than Turnbull, whilst new signing Odin Thiago Holm looks set to play more of a senior role under newly-appointed boss Brendan Rodgers after signing earlier this week.

Technically brilliant in and around the box, Turnbull is noted for his ability to hit long shots from the edge of the box, unlock the final third and keep the ball well.

With game time dwindling at Celtic with just six starts in the Scottish Premiership, Turnbull may well venture down south in hopes of regular game time.