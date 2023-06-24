Alex Neil will get the opportunity to put his stamp on Stoke City as he looks to build a side capable of sustaining a top-half push in the Championship.

Having taken over from Michael O'Neill in the early stages of last season, Neil struggled to get the side going and push up the table instead of languishing in the lower half.

However, this summer is the perfect chance for the former Preston manager to shake up his side and correct the apparent weaknesses that persisted throughout last season.

What do Stoke City need in their squad?

Adding more creativity, along with wing-backs that correct the balance in the side is a must, as well as adding a striker that is able to provide a much-needed physical presence in the final third.

It's a significant checklist for Stoke and Neil, but one that can be addressed with the right personnel.

Alex Neil has some important decisions to make this summer.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at two realistic transfers Stoke City should make in the coming weeks.

Would Josh Key be a realistic signing for Stoke City?

Exeter City wing-back Josh Key is out of contract and having enjoyed a successful season in League One with the Grecians, is set to depart following the end of his contract. Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with him in the past, but Stoke could steal a march with interest yet to be followed up on the 24-year-old.

Key would be a useful signing for Neil, adding a natural wing-back to the right-hand side for the Potters and one with an attacking instinct. Key contributed to six goal contributions last season, and averages one big chance created per game according to WhoScored.

Dujon Sterling, Harry Clarke, and Tariqe Fosu all struggled to nail down a regular place in the Stoke starting XI with Key potentially being the ideal remedy to that.

Would Colby Bishop leave Portsmouth for Stoke?

Portsmouth are a big football club, but considering the size and finance of Stoke, moving for him should be straightforward should they convince the former Accrington Stanley striker to leave Fratton Park.

Stoke lack a physical presence in the final third, with Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell, and Dwight Gayle in the current forward line going into next season. Only Gayle is a specialised striker and he's coming in off the back of a season where scored just three times in 35 appearances.

Bishop would immediately give Stoke a physical edge and if Neil deploys two forwards, it could get the best out of whoever partners him. Bishop averaged 3.9 headers won per game according to WhoScored, coupled with his 20 goals, he could be a useful asset for Neil.