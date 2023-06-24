Southampton are facing a significant rebuild this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign for the Saints last season as they finished bottom of the Premier League, with three managers in Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn around their fortunes.

The Saints have appointed Swansea City boss Russell Martin as their new head coach as they look to make an immediate return to top flight.

However, a number of the club's key players are likely to depart over the coming months including captain James Ward-Prowse, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Fulham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Wolves, while midfielder Romeo Lavia is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

There could be further departures from St Mary's, meaning Martin has plenty of work to do in the market this summer to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

With the transfer window now open for business, we looked at two players who should be on the Saints' list of targets.

Who should Southampton sign this summer?

Matt Grimes

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Martin is plotting a move for Swansea midifield duo Grimes and Jay Fulton.

Grimes arrived in South Wales from Exeter City in January 2015 and he has established himself as a key part of the team in recent years.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and provided eight assists in 46 appearance this season as the Swans finished 10th in the Championship under Martin.

Grimes is a classy midfielder with excellent passing ability, making him perfectly suited to Martin's possession-based style of play and his arrival on the South Coast could be crucial in helping Martin implement his ideas.

But after captaining the Swans, Grimes also would bring leadership qualities that would be invaluable in the dressing room.

Grimes would reportedly cost a large fee, but as the Saints will likely receive significant income for Ward-Prowse and Lavia they should be able to spend this summer and Grimes would be perfect addition.

Lyndon Dykes

Martin is likely to need to strengthen in the attacking areas this summer.

The Saints were the third-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season, while their options in the forward areas could be depleted with the likes of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams linked with moves away from the club.

One name that Martin should consider is Queens Park Rangers striker Dykes, who finished as the R's top scorer this season with eight goals.

Dykes has proven himself to be a threat at Championship level since his move to Loftus Road from Livingston in August 2020 and as we exclusively revealed, Dykes is likely to be sold this summer after failing to agree a new contract.

Millwall have reportedly made a £2 million bid for Dykes, while Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are said to be keen on the 27-year-old this summer, so the Saints would face competition for his signature.

Dykes has performed admirably for the R's in recent years, but in a Southampton team likely to challenge for promotion, it would be no surprise to see his goal return improve and he could be the answer to the Saints' attacking problems.