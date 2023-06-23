Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life back in the Championship after two seasons in League One.

The Owls are currently searching for a new manager following the sudden departure of Darren Moore earlier this week.

The 49-year-old oversaw a dramatic victory in the play-offs to bring the club back to the second tier.

However, he has since departed the club following reports of a disagreement with the Wednesday owner over the level of investment needed this summer.

Who should Sheffield Wednesday look to sign in the coming weeks?

With pre-season set to begin at the start of July, work will now have to commence on finding Moore’s replacement.

It remains to be seen who will step into the role as of yet, but the new man will need to make reinforcements to the first team squad when they take the reins of the team.

Here are two players that Wednesday should definitely look to sign in the coming weeks…

Ellis Simms

The Everton striker has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday as they look for a new striker.

According to The Northern Echo, the Owls are set to compete with the likes of Sunderland for the 22-year-old.

Simms has proven himself at a Championship level having performed well during a loan spell with the Black Cats in the first half of the last season.

The forward scored seven in 17 league appearances, which proved to play a big role in the team earning a top six finish.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will sanction Simms’ departure this summer, but he failed to make much of an impact in Sean Dyche’s side upon his return from loan in January, so an exit may be what’s needed to get his career back on track.

It would be a real coup for Wednesday if they were to capture the signing of the striker.

Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore surprisingly parted ways, leaving a huge void in the dugout

Reece James

James spent last season out on loan at Hillsborough from Blackpool, where he played a key role in helping the club gain promotion.

The 29-year-old featured 25 times for Moore’s side as they secured third in the League One table.

It has been reported that Moore was keen to keep the player on a more permanent basis before the manager’s sudden departure.

But whoever steps into the role in the coming weeks would do well to snap up the Englishman from Blackpool.

While he may not be the most extravagant signing, he could still prove a very useful asset to have in the squad in the Championship.