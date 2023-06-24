It is nothing short of imperative that QPR embrace a successful summer transfer window if they are to elevate away from their previous peril.

A positive start to last season quickly transitioned to a false dawn, and later proved to be the crucial credit in the bank that scraped them over the line to survival, winning only four games after October amid managerial turbulence.

Their form for much of the campaign was entirely that off a relegation team, and had they not briefly kindled a promotion push in the opening months, they surely would be gearing up for a year in League One now.

They will not have that safety cushion next season, though, so they simply must acquire the correct and necessary enforcements in the coming weeks and months to ensure a renewed upwards trajectory.

Here are two realistic players that Gareth Ainsworth could target:

Josh Bowler

A familiar face at Loftus Road, Bowler progressed through the QPR academy and made one Championship appearance before joining Premier League outfit Everton at the tender age of 18.

The winger would never take to the pitch for the Toffees, though, and after enduring a fairly unremarkable loan spell up at Hull City, he went on to join Blackpool ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

At Bloomfield Road, Bowler showcased just why he had appeared on the top-flight radar with a reel of dazzling displays on either flank, subduing opposing full-backs to a torrid time with his speed, trickery and supremacy in 1v1 situations

He finished that season with seven goals and three assists- the end product served as a mere underlayer to how effective he had been- promptly earning a move back to the Premier League with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, but an immediate temporary switch to sister club Olympiacos was anything but cohesive to his development and a return to Blackpool was registered in January.

Despite forming part of a struggling team that would eventually sustain relegation back to the third-tier, Bowler caught the eye yet again and reinforced his status at this level.

According to FBRef, under the criteria of a per 90 minutes basis against fellow wingers or attacking midfielders in the Championship, Bowler scored above 95% for take-ons attempted (6.35), successful take-ons (3.10) and progressive carries (4.54), and above 92% for successful take-ons that led to a shot attempt (0.63 proving that he is one of the most proactive, productive and, indeed, proficient ball carriers in the division, along with, quite simply, one of the most captivating dribblers, too.

This profile is a real premium, of course.

It is one matched by few wingers in the division, and given that it probably seems likely that another loan move away from the East Midlands awaits next term, there would be no surprise to see second-tier suitors forming an orderly queue for his services.

QPR may be able to leverage the homecoming narrative, mind.

He is clearly a player who can only reach optimal levels in a set environment, and one of familiar surroundings could well prove most beneficial for future progression.

Naturally, he would come as a monumental upgrade on their current wide options, and carries the quality and potential to lead as the side's creator-in-chief with a unique ability to drive teams up the pitch and constantly make things happen- especially if Ilias Chair moves on.

Interest will be aplenty, but this one seems a no-brainer for Ainsworth to attempt at the very least.

Daniel Jebbison

This idea burgeons fewer guarantees than acquiring the well-versed Bowler, although it beholds a high potential of reward nonetheless.

A natural goalscorer blessed with innate instincts, Jebbison graduated from Sheffield United's youth system with flying colours and made headlines when he notched the winning goal in a showdown away at Everton aged only 17.

From there, he had seemed destined for stardom upon the Blades' return to the Championship, but as of yet, reality is yet to marry the script of likelihood.

The following season, he enjoyed a fruitful first half of the campaign on loan at Burton Albion by returning nine strikes from 23 outings, but he has only started six times for United since.

Still, a tally of one goal and two assists having merely featured in last season's starting line-ups on five occassions is far from deplorable.

It begs the question, then- what could Jebbison conjure up with a full season of football?

Well, it is a gamble, that is for sure.

He is not a seasoned Championship goalscorer, but he carries the potential to be just that with his movement, physical presence and lethal finishing prowess when presented with service and, most pertinently, with regular minutes.

It is unrealistic to expect a 19-year-old to thoroughly illuminate his quality when given such limited time on the pitch, though that is something that QPR would be able to offer amid their own goalscoring woes.

Last season's pairing of Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes had a dynamism deficiency, and Jebbison would oppose that, bringing in a new footballing weaponry that could help to fire them back up the table.

Again, they may well face competition from alternative admirers as it seems inevitable that Paul Heckingbottom will sanction a loan move following their return to the Premier League- and Jebbison is, all things considered, above League One level- but they could live in regret if they do not try their hand nonetheless.