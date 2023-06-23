Having apparently not paid a single penny for a transfer fee since Ryan Lowe was appointed as manager in December 2021, this summer is perhaps the time for Preston North End to go out and sign some young and hungry players for a price.

Lowe has been restricted to mainly loans and free agents, with even Freddie Woodman's move from Newcastle United now apparently not costing the Lilywhites anything up-front, but despite that they were still able to finish in the top half of the Championship last season.

Several signings will need to be made though by PNE in the coming weeks in order to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign - let's look at two players whose arrivals would make complete sense and are realistically achievable.

Tommy Leigh

North End rarely take punts on players from the lower leagues anymore who are younger and have upside - their signings from League One and Two in recent years have been players such as Jayden Stockley and Joe Rafferty who have already peaked.

Jordan Storey was perhaps their last but that was for around £750,000 - a pretty significant fee - but they have been linked this week with a move for Accrington Stanley attacking midfielder Tommy Leigh.

The News in Portsmouth suggest that the Lilywhites have joined Pompey in the race for the 23-year-old's services, having scored 12 times for Accrington in 50 appearances last season.

Despite naturally being an attack-minded midfielder, Leigh played the majority of his matches as a striker for Stanley in 2022-23, and that is an area of the pitch that Lowe is desperate to add to going into pre-season.

And with Accy now a League Two club, there are suggestions that Leigh could be available for £200,000 - he is worth a punt in an area of the pitch that PNE are struggling in.

Layton Stewart

It's not just one striker that North End need - it's multiple.

Ched Evans and Emil Riis are unlikely to be fit enough to start the season and Finlay Cross-Adair may also be unavailable, leaving just 19-year-old Mikey O'Neill - who has never scored a professional goal - as Lowe's only choice.

Adding Leigh would be a decent start but it would be foolish for Lowe to not try and use the club's good relationship with Liverpool once more to try and add more loans, and Stewart could be a player that is ready for his first taste of men's football.

Stewart has been prolific for Liverpool's development squads over the years and in the 2020-21 season fired in 15 goals in 10 under-18's Premier League matches before suffering an ACL injury.

The Reds have kept the faith with the 20-year-old following that setback though and he scored 12 times in 20 outings for the under-21's last season, as well as making his senior debut when starting against Derby County in an EFL Cup match - he could be the latest in a long string of Premier League strikers to gain experience at Deepdale.