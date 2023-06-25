Middlesbrough will be ambitious about what the upcoming 2023/24 Championship season could possibly hold, with Boro proving to be a fantastic outfit under Michael Carrick's stewardship.

Recruiting well during the last transfer window, it would be no surprise if the Teesside club are able to exit this current window in better shape than at the stage they are currently at.

It is set to be a competitive Championship season but when considering the current playing staff at the Riverside, and the potential to add even more quality to his squad, Boro will firmly have their eyes set on competing for automatic promotion.

Here, we take a look at two realistic transfers that Middlesbrough should make during the next few weeks...

2 realistic transfers Middlesbrough should definitely make in the coming weeks

Karl Darlow

Middlesbrough have been battling Hull City for the permanent signing of Newcastle United shot-stopper Karl Darlow, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium.

As per a report from the Northern Echo, Boro are currently leading the race for the 32-year-old, although there are no real indications to suggest that a deal is at an advanced stage.

Despite the claims that they are battling the Tigers for the experienced goalkeeper, Hull's vice-chairman Tan Kesler admitted that Darlow could prove to be too expensive to sign permanently this summer.

The 32-year-old featured 12 times for the Tigers in the Championship last season, managing five clean sheets in that time and conceding just 14 goals.

Ryan Giles

Ryan Giles enjoyed a mightily productive loan spell at the Riverside last time out and it is no surprise to anyone that Boro are keen on landing the left-wing-back on a permanent deal.

According to Teesside Live, the feeling is mutual and Giles himself would like a move back to the north east and continue his progression under Michael Carrick.

It remains to be seen whether or not an agreement comes about between Boro and the Premier League outfit, in what would represent a fantastic bit of business.

As revealed in a report from The Athletic, there are admirers of Giles in Europe as the race for the exciting 23-year-old heats up, whilst Leicester City also hold an interest.

It is rather unsurprising that Boro will face competition in the pursuit of Giles but the relationship he has already built with the Teesside club could stand Boro in the best position.