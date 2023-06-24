Enzo Maresca will be looking to have a strong summer transfer window as he aims to return Leicester City to the Premier League.

The Foxes are a side that has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield in recent seasons but now faces the realisation that they are in the Championship.

That means the club may be expected to lose some of their big-name players, while their incomings may not be of the usual calibre they’ve come to expect in recent seasons.

Here, we have looked at two realistic signings Leicester City should make in the coming weeks…

What 2 realistic transfers should Leicester City make in the coming weeks?

Conor Coady

The Foxes are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer in all areas of the squad, but you could argue that defence is a particularly weak area of theirs.

Leicester are set to lose Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey this summer, as their contracts are set to expire at the club.

Therefore, this leaves the club with only Jonny Evans, Wout Faes, and Harry Souttar as their recognised centre-backs, with Jannik Vestergaard likely to leave the club after falling down the pecking order.

So, this being the case, Leicester have been linked with a move for Conor Coady, as TEAMtalk report that the Championship club are exploring a deal.

This is definitely a deal that Leicester should be doing everything they can to get over the line, especially considering that he is likely not going to feature for Wolves, and they are willing to do a deal.

The defender has shown throughout his time in the Premier League that he is a commanding leader, an attribute that the Foxes do require as they try to bounce back to the Premier League.

At the age of 30, Coady still has a lot to offer in football and would surely be a standout performer in the Championship.

It wasn’t long ago that Coady was a regular in the England set-up, so considering their current options, this is one that the club should definitely try and get over the line.

Ilias Chair

It has been well publicised that Leicester’s James Maddison is a wanted man this summer, as interest continues to grow.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the King Power Stadium in this transfer window as he wants to continue playing at the highest level possible.

Maddison has caught the attention of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in particular, and with both seemingly keen to get a deal agreed, Leicester may need to find a suitable replacement.

So, the club should be making QPR’s Ilias Chair their priority target to replace Maddison. It was reported back in May by Football Insider, that Leicester had identified Chair as a suitable replacement for the England midfielder.

This is a signing that is very much doable for the Foxes as QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has already admitted that the club may be forced to sell some of their players this summer.

Chair is likely going to want to leave the Rs this summer, considering the poor campaign they had last season, so there is even more incentive for Leicester to get a deal done.

The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and registered 26 assists in 173 Championship games, and he may be the best fit for Leicester to replace Maddison.