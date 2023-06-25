Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

After a three-year stint in the top-flight, Leeds have returned to the second tier, with plenty still to be resolved behind the scenes this summer despite the takeover of 49ers Enterprises coming to a conclusion last week.

The impact of relegation carries financial significance for the Whites, but also is likely to dismantle the playing squad as well this summer, with multiple players in Leeds' first-team well above Championship level and expected to leave.

In particular, the futures of those with reputation at the elite level or who have competed before at international level remain under discussion. There is likely to be a sizeable exodus at Elland Road.

Leeds will need a number of incomings in key areas this summer, with multiple positions on the agenda for Leeds' new-look boardroom under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises.

Who should Leeds sign during the summer transfer window?

With that in mind, here we take a look at two realistic signings Leeds should make in the coming weeks for next season.

Ryan Manning

Football League World sources have revealed to us that Manning is already on the transfer radar of the Whites this summer.

Leeds' current left-back is Junior Firpo, but he is on high wages and likely to depart for pastures new, and is also the only senior specialist at the club. Manning could be a good signing to replace him, and is also available on a free transfer, with his contract at Swansea City ending this month.

The 26-year-old played 46 games in all competitions last season and collected five goals and 10 assists, playing predominantly as a left-back or left-wing-back in Russell Martin's system.

However, he has also played at left-centre-back as well, and his versatility could be useful. The main upside for Leeds, however, is that he is a peak-age player, on a free transfer, with a wealth of Championship experience.

He has played over 200 games at the level for the likes of Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, and Rotherham United. He is a no-brainer pick up for the Whites this summer, irrespective of whom the manager is.

Zack Steffen

Leeds have announced that Joel Robles is set to leave the club at the end of his contract this month, although the 33-year-old has been invited back to train with the club during pre-season.

Illan Meslier is also likely to depart for pastures new, with his name being banded around multiple clubs across Europe currently.

With that in mind, it is likely Leeds will dip into the market this summer for a new goalkeeper this summer, and ideally one of peak age, with both Meslier and Robles outside of the 25-30 bracket.

Steffen is currently contracted to Manchester City, but spent last season out on loan with Middlesbrough and helped them to claim a play-off spot under Michael Carrick. The USMNT international played 45 times for Boro last season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding 56 goals in total.

The 28-year-old is third choice for Manchester City behind Ederson and Stefan Ortega and may now wish look for a temporary or permanent move away from the club again this summer. He has two years left on his deal with Man City.

Steffen is not only peak age, but realistic, affordable, and plugs a gap that Leeds will almost certainly need filling next season.