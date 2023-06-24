Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna pulled off a masterminded return to the Championship after a four-year hiatus for the Tractor Boys and he will be looking for reinforcements instantaneously.

A 98-point season, in which they recorded a goal difference of +66, showed that they stopped almost everybody in their path - though somehow, an even better campaign by Plymouth Argyle allowed for the Pilgrims to steal the league title. But McKenna won't be fazed; his side are arguably better equipped for a strong season against teams including Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds.

But that will only come if they recruit responsibly - and with cash not short, but in decent supply, there could be a few realistic signings for McKenna to pick up on which won't break his transfer budget.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard's role at Sunderland last year was quite vital, though it appears that he won't be signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

76 games from a possible 92 in the last two seasons means that he has still more than got his nous in the second-tier, and with 10 goal involvements this season since Sunderland's promotion, it's quite a surprise that the club are letting him leave given that Amad Diallo will be heading back to Manchester United.

A sticking point of course might be that Pritchard is a former Norwich player, but a player of his quality will always rise to the top somehow, with the Tractor Boys fans needing someone in midfield and out wide to give them a little bit of added quality to make survival - or even promotion - a much easier task to contend with.

Josh Koroma

Koroma's release from Huddersfield is another player that fans would be sad to see go. Contrary to Pritchard's situation, Huddersfield have offered him a new deal as they announced on their retained list last month - with the 24-year-old in discussions with the club over a new deal.

But if he cannot agree to continue his deal in the north, a switch back down south could be on the cards. Ipswich's defence is a top-notch young side with the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Leif Davis, George Edmundson and more, and despite their 101 goals last season, the 98-point side might need to add some more attacking nous as per the tougher defences in the Championship.

At just 24 years of age and being born in London, Korma has spent the last four seasons at the John Smith's Stadium with a rate of one goal in every five league games. That sort of experience could be invaluable in Ipswich alleviating any fears of a rapid return to the doldrums of League One, should they snap him up.