Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a much improved season in the Championship this year.

The Terriers avoided relegation after a turbulent season which saw both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham dismissed, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his arrival in February, winning seven and drawing four of his 16 games in charge.

Warnock has agreed a new one-year deal to keep him at the John Smith's Stadium next season and the 74-year-old's preparations for the new campaign are well underway.

Loanees Tino Anjorin, Joseph Hungbo, Matthew Lowton, Jordan Smith, Martyn Waghorn and Anthony Knockaert have all returned to their parent clubs, while Ronaldo Aarons, Romoney Critchlow, Matty Daly, Florian Kamberi, Josh Ruffels, Ryan Schofield and Tomas Vaclik are among the players to depart at the end of their contracts.

There is likely to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at the club this summer and with the transfer window now open for business, we looked at two players that should be on the Terriers' list of targets.

Who should Huddersfield Town sign this summer?

Sam Byram

Defender Byram is a free agent after his release by Norwich City.

Byram endured an injury-hit four year spell at Carrow Road and he was limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner's side last season.

Right-back was a problem position for the Terriers last campaign, with Ollie Turton missing much of the season through injury and loanees Lowton and Kaine Kesler-Hayden both having spells in the team.

There is no doubt that Byram is a quality performer when fit and he would bring plenty of Premier League and Championship experience to the John Smith's Stadium, while the move would reunite him with Warnock, who handed him his debut at Leeds United.

Warnock is known for recruiting players he has worked with previously and he could be the perfect manager to help reignite Byram's career.

Lucas Joao

Scoring goals was one of Town's main issues last season, with Jordan Rhodes finishing as their top scorer with just six goals.

Danny Ward, who had scored 14 goals the previous campaign as the Terriers reached the Championship play-off final, found the back of the net on just five occasions this time around, while Kamberi and Waghorn struggled to make an impact following their arrivals in January.

Adding quality in the forward areas is likely to be a priority for Warnock this summer and there are few better strikers available than Joao, who has left Reading at the end of his contract.

Joao has proven himself to be a prolific Championship striker in recent years, scoring 45 goals in 119 games in his four-year spell with the Royals, with his best return coming in the 2020-21 season when he netted 22 times.

The 29-year-old would give Town a different attacking dimension and they would carry a significantly greater threat with him in their side next season.