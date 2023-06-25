Coventry City came so close to Premier League promotion last season.

The Sky Blues brought Luton Town to a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final but came up just short.

Fankaty Dabo’s missed penalty proved decisive as the Hatters earned their place in the Premier League for next season.

This has left Mark Robins to plan for another campaign in the Championship under new owner Doug King.

What can we expect from Coventry City this summer?

The club will be aiming to go one step further over the next 12 months and earn their place back in the top flight for the first time since 2001.

The transfer window will prove crucial to building a side capable of maintaining their competitive performance in what will be a fiercely competitive season ahead.

Here we look at two players that Coventry could realistically sign in the coming weeks with pre-season set to begin in early July…

Joel Piroe

In all likelihood Coventry are going to be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres has been a key figure for the club over the last two seasons, but is now attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Given the Swede has just one year remaining on his contract, it is looking likely that the Sky Blues will have no choice but to cash-in on the striker.

If Gyokeres does leave, then an ideal replacement could be the Swansea City forward.

Swansea’s model means they will be open to a sale if the right price arrives, and Coventry should have the cash available given Gyokeres will likely cost more than twice what Piroe would be valued at.

The Dutchman has a proven track record of performing in the Championship and could be a perfect like-for-like player to come in to replace the 25-year-old.

Milan van Ewijk

Coventry have had a bid for the midfielder rejected already this summer, according to Sander de Vries.

The Heerenveen player has also attracted interest from the likes of Anderlecht, so the Championship side will face stiff competition in the race for his signature.

But he could be a smart signing in order to improve the team’s midfield options.

The 22-year-old has earned a positive reputation for his performances in the Eredivisie this season, helping the club eighth in the Dutch top flight.

If a fee can be agreed in the coming weeks, then van Ewijk could find himself the latest signing to arrive at the CBS Arena.