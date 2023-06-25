Blackburn Rovers once again teased making it into the Championship play-offs last season, just as they did for much of the 2021-22 campaign, but they fell short once more - this time under a different manager.

Tony Mowbray was replaced in the dugout after over five years in charge and in came Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the former Denmark international striker last managing Malmo in Sweden before heading to Ewood Park.

Just before the halfway stage of the campaign, Rovers were inside the top two in the league but as Burnley and Sheffield United took over, it looked as though going into the final few months they'd have to settle for a play-off spot.

A run of eight matches without a win though towards the end of the campaign saw them drop out of the top six however, with a 4-3 victory at Millwall on the final day not enough to climb back into the play-offs.

It is set to be all change at Rovers this summer though with talisman Ben Brereton Diaz departing on a free transfer to Villarreal, Bradley Dack exiting after six years at the club and the experienced Daniel Ayala leaving on a free too.

Rovers have already made a splash in the transfer market but let's take a look at two more players that they should look to snap up quickly.

Regan Poole

Rovers are looking for a centre-back that could also potentially cover the left-back position too, but with Callum Brittain able to play across on that flank if Harry Pickering is not fit then a central defender that is equally as comfortably at right-back may be more fitting.

And one player who would fit that bracket is Poole, whose contract at Lincoln City expires next week and he is destined to step up to Championship level after many years playing in League One.

The 25-year-old, who played for Manchester United as a youngster having signed from Newport County, is a centre-back but can also play at right-back and as a wing-back - positions he occupied for Lincoln in the 2022-23 season - and on a free transfer he'd be a risk-free, bargain addition to Blackburn's defensive ranks.

Andrew Moran

Moran is a player that Rovers have been linked with recently by TEAMtalk with the club reportedly in talks with Brighton over a loan deal.

And he looks like the kind of exciting talent that could thrive in an attacking style of play like Tomasson likes to adapt - he could potentially take the place of Brereton Diaz on the left of a front three or rotate with Sammie Szmodics in the number 10 role.

The 19-year-old Irishman started to come to a bit of attention at the Seagulls in 2021-22 when he featured in an EFL Cup clash against Cardiff City, but it is his exploits for their under-21's in the Premier League 2 competition this past season that have really made him look impressive.

Moran scored 10 goals and assisted six times in 19 appearances in the PL2 and also scored in the EFL Trophy too, and with the likes of James McAtee in the last couple of years starring at that level before going on to impress at Championship level, you can only imagine that Moran would fit right in at Rovers.