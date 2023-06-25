The 2022/23 campaign felt like a real mixed season for Birmingham City.

With a young head coach in charge in John Eustace, and a squad that included plenty of young talent, the Blues impressed at times, but at others, found results hard to come by.

In the end, the Blues finished well clear of the drop zone in 17th place, regardless of any inconsistency, though, finishing nine points ahead of Reading in 22nd.

This summer obviously brings about an opportunity to freshen up the playing squad at St. Andrews and look to kick on next season.

With senior players such as Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, George Friend and Maxime Colin released, the Blues' squad certainly looks as though it is lacking experience and numbers at present.

With that said, though, here are two signings the club should be trying to make in the coming weeks to address some of those issues.

Krystian Bielik

Derby County midfielder and Polish international Krystian Bielik should be a priority transfer for Birmingham City this summer.

Following Derby's drop to League One, Bielik was loaned to the Blues so he was able to fulfil his World Cup dream with Poland, but with Derby failing to win promotion back to the Championship, his future is again in doubt.

With just one-year left on his contract, Derby would be wise to cash in, and given how he performed at St. Andrews last season, John Eustace and Birmingham City would be wise to snap him up.

A recent tweet from John Percy of The Telegraph suggested the Blues were in talks with Derby over a permanent deal worth up to £1 million, which, to be honest, would be a complete steal for a player of the 25-year-old's ability.

Auston Trusty

Ironically, the second player the Blues should be urged to sign permanently in the coming weeks is another player who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at the club.

Auston Trusty made 48 appearances for Blues in all competitions last season, proving to be a quality, durable loan acquisition.

His form was so good, in fact, that he has been involved in recent US national team camps, earning two caps for his country.

With Arsenal set to allow the 24-year-old to depart permanently this summer, Birmingham City can lean on their previous ties with Trusty and his brilliant connection with the Blues supporters to try and get this one over the line.

Rangers want him too, though, reports suggest, so John Eustace and company may have to act fast on this one to get it over the line.

Arsenal's potential price tag could also be a snag, but with Eustace previously admitting he thought they had a chance of potentially signing him permanently, the Blues can afford to be a little optimistic, particularly given the recent takeover news at the club.