2 realistic signings West Brom should make before the September 1st deadline

It has been a frustrating start to the Championship season for West Brom so far.

Despite some impressive performances, the Baggies have so far picked up just two points from their three league games, something which sees them 22nd in the early standings.

That is of course, well short of the promotion push the club will have been targeting prior to the start of the campaign.

As a result, the pressure will be on West Brom to strengthen their squad in what remains of the summer transfer window, and ensure they can be more competitive over the rest of the season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two realistic signings that West Brom should be looking to make, over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Lewis Grabban

One player that West Brom have already been linked with that they should be looking to secure a deal for, is Lewis Grabban.

With the Baggies continuing to struggle for a regular source of goals upfront as Daryl Dike remains beset by injuries, a new striker feels like an essential piece of business for the club, considering how the lack of one cost them last season.

Given another reported West Brom target, Liam Delap, is apparently set to join Stoke on loan, that could leave Grabban as a standout option for the club to target as they look to add to their firepower.

The 34-year-old is of course proven source of goals in the Championship, and has been for many years, which makes him a decent option, as does the fact that he is available on a free after his departure from Nottingham Forest, which helps West Brom from a financial perspective as well.

Cody Drameh

Another position that West Brom may need to add to this summer is right-back, where they are lacking some cover and competition for Darnell Furlong.

One player they could consider to fill that role, is Leeds United’s Cody Drameh. With Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen on the books at Elland Road, it could be argued that Drameh will struggle for opportunities for first-team football this season.

As a result, a move elsewhere could make sense for the 20-year-old, giving him the chance to continue his development in senior football.

Considering how good he was in the Championship during a loan spell for Cardiff during the second half of last season, West Brom should surely be willing to give him that opportunity, and boost the right of their own defence in the process.