2 realistic signings Swansea City should make before the September 1st deadline

Swansea City have had a mixed start to the new Championship season.

One win, two draws and a loss leaves the team in the middle of the league table after their first four fixtures.

Most frustratingly of all, a 2-0 victory slipped from the team’s hands on Tuesday night courtesy of two own goals in stoppage time.

That left Russell Martin’s side with just a point against Millwall.

But with just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, perhaps the club will look to improve the squad’s options in a bid to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Here are two realistic signings that the Swans could make before the September 1 deadline slams the window shut…

Cyrus Christie

The Irish international spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Swansea City, appearing 23 times in the Championship during that time.

Playing at right wing back really suited his style of play and he proved to be a great fit in Martin’s side.

The 29-year old is currently without a club having departed Fulham this summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Cottagers.

Christie scored three goals and earned four assists for the side and is still available as a free agent.

This seems like a no brainer for the recruitment team given how well he performed for the team last season.

Joel Latibeaudiere has filled in at wing-back at the start of the season, but the Manchester City loanee is out of position in that role and also suffered a dislocated shoulder during Tuesday night’s draw against the Lions.

That emphasises the team’s need to add a natural wing back to the squad, and Christie would be an ideal solution to that hole in the team.

Sepp Van den Berg

Given the defensive concerns in the squad, Martin has admitted that the club may look to bolster their options in that area before the transfer window closes.

While there is plenty of competition to secure the signature of the Liverpool defender, Swansea may be able to steal a march on their rivals.

The Reds are seeking a move that can guarantee playing time for the Dutchman, even including penalties if the club is unable to fulfil that part of any transfer agreement.

While Blackburn currently look the favourites to bring in Van den Berg, it could be worthwhile for Swansea to attempt a hijack of the move given their current defensive issues.