2 realistic signings Sunderland should make before the September 1st deadline

Sunderland have a season back in the Championship to look forward to this campaign and Alex Neil will want to ensure the Black Cats stay here for the foreseeable future.

It means the club’s boss might need to make some more signings before the window shuts, even though he has already added plenty of players to the first-team squad.

Adding Ellis Simms to the team has proven to be a masterstroke so far, with the on-loan Everton man one of the highest scorers in the league so far. They’ve also added Jack Clarke from Tottenham, who they will be familiar with from his other stint with the side.

With the window closing then, here are two more realistic signings Sunderland should make.

1. Chris Maxwell – Blackpool

One player the club could sign is Chris Maxwell, who currently plays for Blackpool.

The Seasiders goalkeeper doesn’t have any transfer links to the Black Cats but could be one name they think about adding in a deal this window.

The player is available for sale this summer, with Blackpool no longer seeing him as the main shot-stopper at the club. The former Preston man has even been linked with a switch to Everton.

However, with the deal to the Premier League side off, it means that he is once again available on a potentially cheap deal. With Blackpool boss Michael Appleton prepared to let him leave, he could be available on the cheap and he does have plenty of experience in the second tier of English football.

He has a total of 96 Championship games under his belt so far in his career and most of those came with PNE where he was a first-team regular. The side finished in seventh with Maxwell as one of the main options in goal and who was in charge of the player when the club came close to the top six? Alex Neil.

It means the Sunderland boss – who does want backup in goal – might be tempted to have a reunion with Maxwell.

He knows what the Blackpool player is all about having managed him before, he knows he can do well in a good squad in the Championship and with a transfer deal not breaking the bank, a move could be a good option for Sunderland.

2. Sol Bamba – Middlesbrough

Another player the club should consider is Sol Bamba, who last played for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro boss Chris Wilder decided to let the defender leave on a free transfer when this summer’s window opened and it means that the Black Cats could snap him up for absolutely nothing before the window shuts. He would be a good addition too, with plenty of experience in the league and at the top end of it no less.

Currently though, the player is being looked at by Bristol City, so they would have to move quickly to sign him.

A centre-back is another position Alex Neil wants this summer and he would provide both good cover or even a solid first-team option. He played in 24 Championship games last season for Middlesbrough and helped them to seventh and before that, he played in 28 Premier League games and a further 46 in the second tier for Cardiff.

Bamba knows the level required in the EFL then and has often been a part of teams that are near the top end of the division. On a free too, the player would therefore be an excellent addition to a backline that does need both backup and first-team options this season.