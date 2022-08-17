2 realistic signings Reading FC should make before the September 1st deadline

Reading will be determined to bounce back from the disappointing performance that they produced in last weekend’s clash with Rotherham United by picking up a positive result against Blackburn Rovers this evening.

The Royals suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Millers as they were outclassed by Paul Warne’s side.

Having already bolstered his squad this summer by making nine signings, it will be interesting to see whether Reading manager Paul Ince decides to engage in any more transfer activity.

By nailing his recruitment in the coming weeks, Ince could bolster the club’s chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with Blackburn, we have decided to take a look at two realistic signings Reading should make before the September 1st deadline…

Amad Diallo

When you consider that Reading are limited in terms of who they are able to target due to the fact that they remain under an embargo, they may need to look towards the loan market for inspiration,

One of the players that Manchester United are understood to be willing to loan out this summer is Amad Diallo.

As per reporter Jonathan Shrager, Diallo’s agent is currently talking to Sunderland, Blackpool, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria over the possibility of the Ivory Coast international joining one of these sides.

It could be argued that Reading ought to consider joining the race for Diallo as the 20-year-old unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Having scored three goals during a loan spell at Rangers earlier this year, Diallo could potentially make considerable strides of his development by featuring week-in, week-out in the Championship for a team like Reading.

By producing some positive performances for the Royals, the winger could help the club move up the Championship standings in the coming months.

Lewis Grabban

Currently unable to turn to Lucas Joao for inspiration due to the forward’s injury, it could be argued that Reading may find it beneficial to bolster their options in this particular position before the window shuts.

Having previously featured for the Royals in 2017, Lewis Grabban is currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving Nottingham Forest.

Whereas it is fair to say that Grabban wasn’t exactly prolific during this aforementioned spell (three goals in 19 appearances), he did impress for the Reds at this level last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Directly involved in 16 goals in the Championship in the previous campaign, the forward clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level and thus could potentially be a good addition to Reading’s squad.

