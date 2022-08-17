2 realistic signings Preston North End should make before the September 1st deadline

Preston North End could have a busy few weeks ahead of them in the transfer market, with Ryan Lowe still wanting some signings to join up with his squad.

The former Plymouth boss has had a busy window already, needing to completely overhaul the goalkeeping department, add some wing-backs and sign some strikers.

He’s already signed plenty of players then who have fared him well, including the experienced Robbie Brady and the impressive Freddie Woodman. The club though could still use – and want – additions upfront and in the right wing-back area.

With that in mind then, here are two realistic signings Preston should make before the window shuts.

1. Callum Robinson – West Brom

This is a player that Preston North End will be very familiar with and amid all the interest and talks of a potential transfer between PNE and West Brom, business needs to be done this window.

Robinson isn’t a player that currently has much gametime on the horizon with the Baggies. Despite being a regular under Valerien Ismael last season, the forward now looks like he could spend most of his time on the bench or out of the squad this campaign.

That’s despite the fact that Robinson managed a haul of seven goals and nine assists in just 26 starts last time around. He can score goals and he can also assist then – and yet, with West Brom needing goals, they looked elsewhere and with new signings like Jed Wallace and John Swift moving to the Hawthorns, it means he is now down the pecking order even more.

Why should PNE sign him then? The answer is because Robinson is arguably at his peak, producing goal contributions at a high level in a good team and could also be available. Preston have scored just one goal this season so far and need more in their team. With Troy Parrott looking sharp but struggling to bag goals and Emil Riis potentially off to Middlesbrough, there is a desperate need for a new striker.

Under boss Ryan Lowe, Preston are creating plenty of chances, they just aren’t scoring them. With Robinson familiar with PNE and scoring the goals at Championship level, he could be the man to both create more and score them himself. If Riis leaves, then the transfer funds will be available for a permanent switch and Robinson would be welcomed back to Deepdale with open arms.

2. Marlon Fossey – Fulham

Another position the Lilywhites need to add to is at right wing-back. Currently, they have Brad Potts doing a solid job there but the former Barnsley man is predominantly a midfielder.

It means the player is featuring out of position and it would be useful to have a backup in place or an option that can at least play there naturally. Fossey is that kind of player, having proven with Bolton last season that he is well capable of producing the goods when fit and able to play regularly.

Playing 15 League One games for the Wanderers, he produced one goal and four assists, which isn’t a bad return for a player who prior to the loan had only managed seven previous league games with Shrewsbury. He would no doubt thrive in the Championship given the chance and with Fulham now in the Premier League, they could allow Fossey to leave as he won’t play at Craven Cottage.

It means a transfer is both doable and might not be too expensive either – and if a permanent deal could be done, the 23-year-old could solve the RWB issue for North End for the foreseeable future too. He ticks the boxes as a cheap, experienced and youthful option for Preston this window. He is also more attacking too, which suits Lowe well and the style of play he wants to have at Deepdale.

If the player can stay fit then and Fulham are still prepared to do business, he could be the man Preston sign this window.