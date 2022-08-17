2 realistic signings Norwich City should make before the September 1st deadline

Norwich City have not made the start they would have expected in the Championship and are already a way off of the automatic promotion places, having gone into the season as favourites for the league title.

The Canaries will be looking to improve their fortunes before the transfer window shuts, to make them a more attractive potential destination for loan additions and potentially some permanent moves as well.

Dean Smith plays an aesthetically pleasing brand of football, and that should strike the right note in terms of gaining the trust of some larger clubs, who will be looking to send out some of their younger players as the transfer window reaches its latter stages.

The Canaries have been very sensible with their parachute payments so far, and will not overspend under Stuart Webber, but there are some areas of the pitch that could do with addressing if they are to compete for an immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Here, we have taken a look at two realistic signings Norwich should make before the September 1st deadline…

Marvin Ekpiteta

Blackpool centre back Marvin Ekpiteta could be a shrewd addition for the Canaries to strengthen their backline in the remainder of the window.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2024 in the second half of last season, but armed with parachute payments and a responsible transfer policy over the last few years, he will not be out of Norwich’s price range.

The Canaries are not blessed with tonnes of depth in defensive areas, and Andrew Omobamidele is still making the step up to regular senior football.

Ekpiteta would add a leader to the backline, and they would secure him for the peak years of his career, if a deal could be negotiated.

Josh Onomah

Due to injuries to Isaac Hayden, Jacob Lungi Sorensen and Gabriel Sara the Canaries may need to invest in some midfield reinforcements, where they are a little light at the moment.

Onomah is out of favour at Fulham, and will probably be available for a permanent move, but a loan to buy could be an option.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate has been a very effective player at Championship level before, as a key cog in the Cottagers winning promotion via the play-offs in 2019/20.

Onomah can play in a variety of midfield roles and would suit Smith’s style of play in Norfolk.

The 25-year-old has struggled to settle in senior football but Carrow Road could be a good place to offer him regular minutes this term.