2 realistic signings Ipswich Town should make before the September 1st deadline

Ipswich Town have had themselves a strong summer so far, both on the pitch and off it.

In terms of transfers, the club have done some excellent business, attracting the likes of Leif Davis, Marcus Harness, Freddie Ladapo and Dominic Ball to the club.

Meanwhile, they have also done a good job with key players already in-house, securing fresh deals with Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden.

As a result, the Tractor Boys have had a solid start to the campaign, sitting top of League One at this early stage with three wins from four under their belt.

Nevertheless, with two weeks remaining in the transfer window, boss Kieran McKenna will still be looking at where his side can strengthen, and, as such, here, we’ve identified two players the club should look to sign before the deadline arrives.

Macauley Bonne

Macauley Bonne should certainly be one player Ipswich Town are taking a serious look at in the closing weeks of the window.

It appears that his time at QPR has come to an end, and after being on loan with the Tractor Boys last season, perhaps a permanent move could be made this summer.

12 goals for the club last season mean Tractor Boys fans are fond of the forward, and that feeling is mutual, with Bonne having suggested previously that he would like to return to Portman Road following his loan spell.

With just one year remaining on his QPR contract, surely the R’s and Ipswich can come to some sort of arrangement where both parties are happy.

George Hirst

After recent reports that the club are keen to do so, another realistic signing the Tractor Boys should be trying to make prior to the transfer deadline is that of Leicester City’s George Hirst.

Whilst Hirst and Bonne may be mutually exclusive signings, the Leicester City man is well worth a strong pursuit in the final weeks of the window.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan in League One and impressed, scoring 15 goals and laying on three assists for Portsmouth.

Whilst there are reports he could sign a new Leicester deal and head on loan to the Championship, at 23-years-old, perhaps it is time that Hirst found a permanent home where he will actually play going forwards.

He will be 24 by the end of the season and if he hasn’t done it at Leicester by then, you have to question whether he will at all.

If Ipswich can sell him the dream of promotion and the chance of Championship football next season with the Tractor Boys his permanent club, they may just have a chance of securing his signature.