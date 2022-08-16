2 realistic signings Coventry City should make before the September 1st deadline

Coventry City have had a fairly successful transfer window up to this point, with Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare all remaining at the club.

The Sky Blues will have a valuation of each player, and if that is not met before the deadline then a sale will not take place.

All three players have a minimum of two years left on their contracts and that has put the Sky Blues in a strong position financially.

Coventry have begun the season with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening weekend and a 3-2 defeat at Millwall, that got away from them in a very preventable manner.

Mark Robins’ men were heavily beaten by Bristol City in the first round of the Carabao Cup and will be hoping to bounce back this week.

Here, we have taken a look at two realistic signings Coventry City should make before the September 1st deadline…

Anis Mehmeti

The Sky Blues have a healthy amount of depth all over the pitch, and any further incomings may only come in this transfer window as a response to outgoings.

However, with O’Hare suffering a serious hamstring injury, bringing in another attacking midfielder, with the jury out on how Kasey Palmer will acclimatise to his new club, could be a wise move.

Wycombe Wanderers picked up Mehmeti from non-league at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign and he chipped in with 11 goal contributions in League One last season for the Chairboys.

Due to his age, and having two years left on his deal at Adams Park, a significant fee would be required to lure him to Coventry, likely under seven figures, but as a long term investment the Albania U21 international could give Robins greater flexibility and strengthen his second string.

The hardest Coventry City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Coventry City founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887

Daniel Iversen

It came as a small surprise that Simon Moore performed to such a high level as the Sky Blues finished 12th last season.

However, the 32-year-old has made a glaring error coming out for crosses in both matches in the league so far, and therefore the goalkeeper position may need strengthening.

Ben Wilson is an able backup for the level, but has not had a sustained run in the side for an extended period.

With one domestic loan slot left to be filled at the CBS Arena, Daniel Iversen would be the dream signing.

There is a chance that the Dane establishes himself as Leicester City’s first choice goalkeeper this term, but if he becomes available late on in the transfer window, with Alex Smithies recently arriving at the King Power Stadium to offer competition for places, he would be a major coup.

Iversen was mightily impressive at Preston North End last season but should seek game-time if Danny Ward cements his place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI.