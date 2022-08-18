2 realistic signings Charlton Athletic should make before the September 1st deadline

There are still some positions that need addressing before the end of the transfer window, to give Ben Garner the best chance of achieving promotion from League One with Charlton Athletic this season.

The Addicks have three domestic loan slots available to them, which appear to be the most likely route to incoming signings, with owner Thomas Sandgaard reluctant to spend any money in the transfer market this summer, despite recently receiving funds through deals involving Nick Pope, Mason Burstow and James Beadle.

It has been a dark first couple of seasons under the Dane’s ownership on the pitch, but there have been shoots of recovery, to capitalise on, in the club’s opening five matches of the new campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at two realistic signings that Charlton should make before the September 1st deadline…

Morgan Fox

The Addicks are lacking a left back and a left-footed centre back in the squad, and one player that could help them kill two birds with one stone, given the impressive start to the season that Charles Clayden and Steven Sessegnon have made is Morgan Fox.

The 28-year-old came through the academy at Charlton and made 116 appearances for the club before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017.

The Welshman joined Stoke City in the summer of 2020 but has been out of favour under Michael O’Neill for some time.

With just one year remaining on his contract, a loan or loan with an obligation to buy could be negotiated.

The specialist left back is stronger defensively than going forward and could add some much-needed balance to the backline, with right-footed vice captain Eoghan O’Connell looking out of sorts at times playing on his weaker side.

Admiral Muskwe

The Addicks have signed Andrew Shinnie and Elliot Lee from Luton Town in the last two summer transfer windows, and they could touch bases with the Hatters once again to bolster their forward line.

Chuks Aneke’s fitness is not reliable, and he is currently sidelined, making 18-year-old Miles Leaburn the understudy to Jayden Stockley as a central striker.

Muskwe is yet to announce himself in senior football but did score three Championship goals in the second half of 2020/21 for Wycombe Wanderers, before Luton bought him from Leicester City that summer.

Offloading Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey may be crucial to making these deals possible, but options up front, at left back and centre back need to be bolstered if Charlton are to be taken seriously towards the top end.