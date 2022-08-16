2 realistic signings Bristol City should make before the September 1st deadline

Bristol City find themselves in the relegation zone three games into the Championship season and while it’s far too early to hit the panic button, Nigel Pearson will hope his side can put some distance between themselves and the bottom three in the coming weeks.

The Robins’ early struggles may well convince the club chiefs that some late-window additions are a necessity but there is a little more than a fortnight for them to act.

We’ve highlighted two realistic signings that City should look to make before the September 1st deadline…

Tim Iroegbunam

Matty James’ injury should serve as a reminder to Pearson and co. that strengthening their options in central midfield would be a good idea.

James, Joe Williams, and Andy King all spent time out with injury last season and there are question marks over the future of Han-Noah Massengo with his contract up next summer.

As such, Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who has been linked with a move to Ashton Gate, would make sense as a loan target before the end of the window.

According to Bristol World, City are exploring loan moves but have had to wait for Premier League clubs to make decisions on who to let leave.

The defensive midfielder would add some more steel in the centre of the park, which would be well received given their early season struggles at defending leads.

He’s athletic and combative while he has shown at age-group level that he’s capable of influencing games in the final third as well.

If Villa do let the 19-year-old leave on loan, the Robins should look to snap him up.

Yerson Mosquera

Solving City’s defensive issues will surely have been a top priority for Pearson ahead of the summer but they’ve looked fragile in the opening weeks of the season.

The Robins conceded the third-most goals in the division last term and are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2022/23 – having surrendered a lead in all three of their Championship games so far.

Right centre-back looks a problem position due to Tomas Kalas’ injury with Zak Vyner struggling early in the season and the manager seemingly reluctant to turn to Timm Klose.

Signing Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolves would give them another option in that role and it should be a move that the Premier League club are open to.

The Athletic has predicted that the right-footed centre-back will be offered to clubs this summer while the fee of around £5 million that Wolves paid to sign him last summer and long contract he was given shows the 21-year-old is someone they rate highly.

Landing Mosquera could help solve City’s defensive issues.