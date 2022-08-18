2 realistic signings Bolton Wanderers should make before the September 1st deadline

Bolton Wanderers have made an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of manager Ian Evatt.

In the four league games that they have participated in, Bolton have accumulated a respectable total of eight points.

Yet to suffer a defeat in the third-tier this season, Wanderers will be looking to send out a real signal of intent this weekend by securing all three points in their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Evatt has managed to bolster his squad this summer by making four signings, he could potentially be willing to engage in some more transfer business in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two realistic moves Bolton could make before the September 1st deadline…

Morgan Rogers (loan)

Although Bolton are currently able to call upon the services of the likes of Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Sadlier and Elias Kachunga, they could boost their chances of challenging for promotion this season if they add some depth to their squad.

One of the players who could potentially go on to thrive under the guidance of Evatt is Manchester City prospect Morgan Rogers.

Whereas Rogers only managed to score one goal in 15 league appearances during a loan spell at AFC Bournemouth last season, he illustrated at Lincoln City that he is capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

In this temporary stint, the 20-year-old helped the Imps reach the play-offs by providing 10 direct goal contributions in the regular campaign.

If City are willing to sanction another loan move for Rogers, they could decide to send him to a team in the third-tier in order to build up his confidence and thus Bolton ought to consider keeping tabs on his situation at the Etihad Stadium.

Neil Taylor

Whilst Bolton are currently able to turn to Declan John and Jack Iredale for inspiration at left-back, they could benefit from the arrival of a defender who possesses a wealth of Football League experience.

Currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving Middlesbrough in the summer, Neil Taylor may be willing to drop down a division in order to have a chance of featuring regularly at senior level.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Bolton Wanderers facts?

1 of 25 Bolton were formed in 1874? Real Fake

Having made 121 appearances in the Championship during his career, the 33-year-old will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods on a consistent basis in League One.

Taylor’s arrival at the University of Bolton Stadium could potentially force John and Iredale to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes.