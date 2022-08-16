2 realistic signings Blackpool FC should make before the September 1st deadline

Blackpool will be hoping to get themselves back on track sooner rather than later following three recent defeats, though their victory on the opening day of the season has given them a bit of hope.

Performing reasonably well against Reading with Josh Bowler giving the likes of Nesta Guinness-Walker and Tom McIntyre a tough time, they would have been satisfied with their 1-0 victory despite the fact the Royals could have got themselves back into the game in the second half.

A Carabao Cup exit to Barrow and losses against Stoke City and Swansea have dampened the mood though – and Michael Appleton will need to get his side back on track sooner rather than later if he’s to avoid any questions on his future in the coming months.

The hardest Blackpool FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1867 1877 1887 1897

His predecessor Neil Critchley set the bar high though with the current Aston Villa coach guiding the Seasiders to a solid midtable finish, something that will be difficult to replicate even if they can retain Bowler beyond the summer.

Whether they can keep hold of him remains to be seen with his contract expiring next summer, with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest believed to have retained their interest.

We’re focusing on incomings in this article though as we pick out two players Appleton’s side could realistically recruit before the summer window closes.

Sol Bamba

It does feel as though Bamba could be the ideal signing for them, despite the fact he is now 37.

Another option is needed at centre-back following Richard Keogh’s switch to Ipswich Town and Doug Tharme loan move to Accrington Stanley, though they may not want to recruit someone that’s expecting to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Rhys Williams are both probably expecting to be two of the first names on the teamsheet and though they shouldn’t automatically expect that, it may cause disharmony in the camp if someone like Williams is performing well and isn’t getting in the starting lineup.

This is where someone like Bamba could come in because although he showed at Middlesbrough last season that he can still be a real asset to have, he probably isn’t expecting to be playing every week.

Someone who’s happy with playing a bit-part role and can replace Keogh as an experienced leader in the camp would be ideal – and the ex-Boro man fits that profile perfectly.

Already plying his trade up north at the Riverside, he may be open to a short-term switch to Bloomfield Road and it could be a good agreement for all parties, especially with the veteran being available on a free transfer.

Crysencio Summerville (loan)

Fair play to the 21-year-old for forcing his way into Leeds United’s first team this season.

Already being part of both of their matchday league squads and making a short cameo against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has a chance of remaining in contention if he can impress in training and perform well during matches.

However, with the Whites being linked with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Ben Brereton-Diaz, they may be on the prowl for a wide player and if a winger does arrive between now and the end of the window, that could freeze the Dutchman out of the first-team picture for now.

Even if there isn’t a new arrival in this department, he needs to be starting every week and the Seasiders may be able to offer him a considerable amount of game time, potentially tempting the West Yorkshire side into sending him out on loan.

He shouldn’t be too much of an expensive signing considering he would be likely to arrive on loan if an agreement was struck, so that’s another reason why Appleton’s side should look to get a deal over the line.

Not only would Bowler’s potential departure make this a good move – but also the fact they haven’t been able to sign known target Morgan Rogers yet.